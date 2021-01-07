Espinoza is coming off a season in which he had a career-best three goals, including one in the playoffs against the San Jose Earthquakes. He wound up starting 16 of 20 appearances while helping Sporting KC reach the MLS Cup semifinals.
Sporting KC drafted Espinoza in the 2008 draft, and he remained with the club through the 2012 season. He moved abroad for a two-year stint with Premier League club Wigan before returning to Sporting KC ahead of the 2015 season.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.