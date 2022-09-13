Sporting scores 2 late goals, upsets Tottenham with 2-0 win

Both goals came from substitutes — Paulinho and Arthur Gomes — as Tottenham slipped to its first loss of the season in all competitions.

LISBON, Portugal — Sporting scored in the 90th minute and again in stoppage time to beat Tottenham 2-0 on Tuesday and make it two wins from two to open the Champions League group stage.

Paulinho glanced in a header from a corner to the near post to give the lead to the Portuguese team, which spent most of the game under pressure and looking to hit Tottenham on the counterattack.