The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Sporting scores 2 late goals, upsets Tottenham with 2-0 win

By
September 13, 2022 at 2:51 p.m. EDT
Sporting’s Manuel Ugarte, left, challenges for the ball with Tottenham’s Richarlison during a Champions League group D soccer match between Sporting CP and Tottenham Hotspur at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Sporting’s Manuel Ugarte, left, challenges for the ball with Tottenham’s Richarlison during a Champions League group D soccer match between Sporting CP and Tottenham Hotspur at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

LISBON, Portugal — Sporting scored in the 90th minute and again in stoppage time to beat Tottenham 2-0 on Tuesday and make it two wins from two to open the Champions League group stage.

Both goals came from substitutes — Paulinho and Arthur Gomes — as Tottenham slipped to its first loss of the season in all competitions.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Paulinho glanced in a header from a corner to the near post to give the lead to the Portuguese team, which spent most of the game under pressure and looking to hit Tottenham on the counterattack.

Gomes sealed the win when he finished off a solo run down the left wing by cutting in and poking a shot past Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham started Group D with a 2-0 win over Marseille last week but only after scoring late goals with the French team down to 10 men.

Sporting opened by beating Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 away.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Loading...