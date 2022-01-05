Carnell was named an assistant coach of MLS’ New York Red Bulls in 2017 and became interim head coach in September 2020, leading the Red Bulls to a sixth-place finish and a postseason berth. He returned to his role as assistant coach for the 2021 season after the Red Bulls hired Gerhard Struber.
St. Louis City SC will play in a new stadium under construction on the western end of downtown. The addition of Charlotte FC this year and St. Louis City SC will give MLS 29 teams.
