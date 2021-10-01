The club was placed under provisional administration two years ago because of suspicions of money laundering and was later charged.
According to local media, Belgian prosecutors suspect Zahavi, who took over the club in 2015, of illegally financing Mouscron through offshore companies.
The club is currently owned by businessman Gerard Lopez.
Zahavi is one of the most influential agents in world soccer. He was involved in the transfers of many star players, including Neymar’s record move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.
