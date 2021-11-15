“My goal is to become a starter, whether that’s at City, whether it’s at another team,” Steffen said. “I go into training focused on trying to push Eddie, and I know that’s another good, really good goalkeeper. ... We’re friends off the field, so then it becomes easier to to support and push each other on the field. So that’s my mentality, is just to go there and learn and train as best as possible, and the rest will fall in line.”