Steffen is the backup goalkeeper to Ederson at Manchester City.
Ethan Horvath of Club Brugge replaced Steffen and saved Andrés Guardado’s penalty kick in the 124th minute as the U.S. won 3-2 in extra time.
In addition, Berhalter said defender Bryan Reynolds will miss the Costa Rica match because of a bone bruise on his left knee. Reynolds did not play against Mexico or in last week’s semifinal against Honduras.
Defender Matt Miazga left camp ahead of his wedding next week and will be replaced by Walker Zimmerman.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports