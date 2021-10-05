“This was an extremely difficult decision for me,” Baldwin said. “I have no doubt made some mistakes, but my effort and focus were always on building a professional experience for our players.”
Baldwin said team president Ben Olsen now has full authority over club operations.
Burke was fired after a Washington Post report detailed verbal and emotional abuse of players and the NWSL held a formal investigation. The Spirit were also sanctioned by the league.
In its ninth season, the NWSL has been rocked by a sexual harassment and misconduct scandal involving a longtime coach, a situation that prompted Commissioner Lisa Baird to resign Friday.
