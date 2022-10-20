Steven Gerrard out as manager of Aston Villa

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Steven Gerrard is out as manager of Premier League club Aston Villa after less than a year in charge. The Birmingham club said Thursday that Gerrard “has left the club with immediate effect” after a 3-0 loss at Fulham. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Villa has just two wins after 11 league games and is one spot above the relegation zone.

“We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future,” the club said in a brief statement.

The Liverpool great was hired last November in a Premier League return that many expected would eventually lead to the manager’s role back at Liverpool, where he played 710 matches — many as captain — and is widely regarded as one of its best players.

The 42-year-old Gerrard joined Villa after a 3½-year stint in Scottish soccer where as a first-time head coach he transformed the fortunes of Rangers and ended the long-time dominance of Glasgow rival Celtic.

Villa finished in 14th place last season.

The former England midfielder played 17 seasons for Liverpool and retired as a player in 2016 after 1½ seasons with the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer.

