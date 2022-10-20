Steven Gerrard out as manager of Aston Villa

LONDON — Steven Gerrard is out as manager of Premier League club Aston Villa after less than a year in charge.
“We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future,” the club said in a brief statement.
The Liverpool great was hired last November in a Premier League return that many expected would eventually lead to the manager’s role back at Liverpool, where he played 710 matches — many as captain — and is widely regarded as one of its best players.
The 42-year-old Gerrard joined Villa after a 3½-year stint in Scottish soccer where as a first-time head coach he transformed the fortunes of Rangers and ended the long-time dominance of Glasgow rival Celtic.
Villa finished in 14th place last season.
The former England midfielder played 17 seasons for Liverpool and retired as a player in 2016 after 1½ seasons with the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer.
___
