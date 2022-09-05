Stoppage-time goal gives Valladolid first Spanish league win

MADRID — It took a stoppage-time goal for Valladolid to pick up its first Spanish league victory of the season on Monday.
Almería beat Sevilla last weekend after opening with a loss to Real Madrid at home and a draw at Elche.
Valladolid, owned by Brazil great Ronaldo, is back in the first division after a one-year absence, while the Saudi-owned Almería had been in the second tier for seven seasons.
Almería next hosts Osasuna, while Valladolid is at Girona.
Defending champion Real Madrid leads the league after four rounds. It is the only team with a perfect start.
