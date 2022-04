The hosts earned another penalty in the 70th when Lens goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca brought down Ajorque. But Leca saved Kevin Gameiro’s spot kick.

Strasbourg stretched its unbeaten run to eight games with the victory to go level on points with Nice and just two points behind third-place Marseille. The team’s best finish in the past 20 seasons was 10th in 2020.

The 30th round ends later Sunday with Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lorient, Saint-Etienne vs. Marseille, Metz vs. Monaco, Lyon vs. Angers, Clermont vs. Nantes, Montpellier vs. Brest and Troyes vs. Reims.

On Saturday, Rennes drew 1-1 with Nice to provisionally move into second place while Lille stayed sixth after a goalless draw with bottom side Bordeaux.

