“We couldn’t reach an agreement with anyone,” PSG sporting director Leonardo said Friday. “At one point we started negotiations but we couldn’t reach an agreement.”

Leonardo also said Juventus changed its mind about signing left back Layvin Kurzawa, who was close to joining the Italian champions.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said Cavani can challenge Icardi — who has scored 17 goals in 24 games since joining on a season loan from Inter Milan — for a place in the team.

“Competition for places is a good thing. It’s good in a club like PSG,” Tuchel said Friday ahead of Saturday’s home game against Montpellier. “There are worse situations in life than staying at PSG. I think he will start feeling well soon. He needs to get his rhythm and confidence back.”

