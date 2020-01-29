“We all knew that our second Bundesliga year would be very difficult and that we would be in a fight for survival. The season has shown us, however, that we weren’t able to get the necessary points on the track,” Fortuna sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said. “With just 18 goals scored we have the weakest offense, and with 40 conceded we have the third-worst defense in the Bundesliga. That leads us to believe we’re not going to achieve the turnaround in the current constellation. So we had to react at this time.”