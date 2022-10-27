Struggling Schalke hires Thomas Reis as coach

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany — Schalke hired Thomas Reis as its coach with a mission to save the team from relegation, the German club said Thursday.
“The challenge is without question a big one, but I am firmly convinced that we have the required quality in the squad to achieve our big goal together,” Reis said in a club statement.
Reis succeeds Frank Kramer, who was fired last week after just four months in charge on a run of five successive defeats. Sporting director Rouven Schröder resigned abruptly Wednesday citing personal reasons.
Reis managed to keep Bochum in the Bundesliga last season after promotion — just as Schalke aims to do — but was fired after losing the first six games of this season. The last game that he oversaw was a 3-1 loss to Schalke.
Schalke said Reis took charge of training Thursday ahead of hosting Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday.
