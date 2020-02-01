West Ham’s defending was shambolic at London Stadium, conceding an own-goal through Angelo Ogbonna to make it 2-1 before Pascal Gross pounced on a short headed back pass and prodded home a finish to bring Brighton back in the game at 3-2.

Glenn Murray, starting a Premier League match for the first time since September, grabbed his seventh career goal against the Hammers in the 79th minute to earn a point for the visitors.

The ball appeared to hit Murray’s arm before he fired home but a VAR check decided otherwise, to disbelief in the stands when the replay was shown.

“You’re scared to celebrate goals these days,” Murray said. “I knew deep down that I didn’t touch it but the doubt sets in, and thankfully they made the right decision.”

It completed a remarkable comeback for Graham Potter’s side, who looked up against it after Issa Diop’s goal and a double from Robert Snodgrass.

West Ham is in third-to-last place, a point from safety.

Brighton manager Graham Potter was on the touchline despite the death of his father just two days earlier.

