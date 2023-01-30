Stuttgart signs Genki Haraguchi, Gil Dias to bolster attack

STUTTGART, Germany — Stuttgart signed Japanese attacking midfielder Genki Haraguchi and Portuguese winger Gil Dias on Monday as it tries to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga.
The 26-year-old Dias joins from Benfica on a contract through 2025 after making only two substitute appearances in cup games this season. Germany will be the seventh different country where the former Portugal under-21 international has played league soccer, including spells at Fiorentina, Monaco and Nottingham Forest.
Stuttgart is 15th in the 18-team Bundesliga. The team takes on second-division club Paderborn in the German Cup on Tuesday and hosts Werder Bremen on Saturday in its next league game.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports