Austin (2-4-3) is unbeaten in three straight games but is winless over its last six.
James Marcinkowski had six saves for San Jose (3-5-1). The Earthquakes snapped a four-game losing streak.
Stuver, a 30-year old in his ninth MLS season, has played every minute in goal this season for Austin. His nine starts this season match his career total coming into the year and he has 47 save. His previous season-high for saves had been 10.
