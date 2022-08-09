Suarez' Nacional knocked out of Copa Sudamericana

SAO PAULO — Veteran Uruguay striker Luis Suarez and his new club Nacional of Uruguay crashed out of the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday.
Luiz Fernando scored in the 5th and 53rd minutes at the Serra Dourada Stadium. Gabriel Baralhas completed the scoring in first-half stoppage time.
Suarez went on as a substitute in the second half and had few opportunities to score.
He netted his first goal for Nacional on Friday in a Uruguayan championship win over Rentistas. His contract runs through December, which coincides with the World Cup in Qatar.
Uruguay is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Ghana at the World Cup.
___
