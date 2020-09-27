Suárez had already come close to scoring with a low shot that went wide in the 76th, and he also had been denied an opportunity from the penalty spot after video review reversed a penalty call for a foul on him. He was ready to take the penalty when the call was reversed.
Atlético won’t pay more than 6 million euros ($7 million) in variables for the 33-year-old Suárez, who was let go as Barcelona revamped its squad following a struggling season that ended with an embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League in August.
Lionel Messi, a longtime friend and teammate of Suárez, publicly criticized the way Barcelona let Suárez go.
Messi and Barcelona will start their league season against Villarreal later on Sunday.
