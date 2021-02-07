Messi only needed a few touches of the ball to cancel out Borja Iglesias’ opener with a shot just inside the area.
Messi helped to put Barcelona in front in the 68th after a well-orchestrated attack that ended with an own-goal by Betis’ Víctor Ruiz.
Ruiz made up for his error by heading home a goal to make it 2-2 in the 75th.
But with Barcelona facing a setback in the title race, substitute Trincão recovered a ball from Ruiz and fired a long strike off the goalframe and into the net for the 87th-minute winner.
Barcelona’s sixth league win in a row lifted it back into second place at seven points behind Atlético Madrid, which has two more games to play.
