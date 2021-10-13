“We have told our version of what happened and have submitted an oral report to both the referees and the match delegates,” said Claes Eriksson, the coach of Sweden’s under-21 team. “Now we are waiting for feedback through the match report and the referee report.
“Once they have arrived, we decide how to proceed.”
Sweden scored an equalizer in second-half stoppage time in a 1-1 draw.
“No one should have to be exposed to racism, it is completely unacceptable,” Eriksson said. “We all stand behind and support Anthony in this.”
The 19-year-old Elanga has played one game for United this season, as a substitute in a 1-0 loss to West Ham in the English League Cup.
