“David has already worked in top leagues and stands for attractive and dynamic football,” Young Boys sporting director Christoph Spycher said in a statement.
After coaching at Borussia Dortmund under Jurgen Klopp, Wagner led Huddersfield into the English Premier League in his first managerial job.
Wagner was fired by Schalke last September with the team on an 18-game winless run in the Bundesliga that dated to the previous season.
As a player, Wagner helped Schalke win the UEFA Cup in 1997 and made eight appearances for the U.S. national team.
