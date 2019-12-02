The prosecution office says final examination hearings were held ahead of decisions “whether the proceedings are abandoned or a summary penalty order is issued or an indictment is filed.”

They were questioned in 2017 over allegations al-Khelaifi arranged for Valcke to use a luxury villa in Italy linked to broadcast rights deal for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.

Al-Khelaifi is an executive with Qatar-owned BeIN Sports which had renewed Middle East rights from FIFA for the 2026-2030 tournaments.

The broadcaster bought the 2018 and 2022 rights soon after FIFA picked Qatar as the 2022 tournament host exactly nine years ago on Monday.

Al-Khelaifi, who is now a member of UEFA’s executive committee, and Valcke have denied wrongdoing.

