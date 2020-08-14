Soccer and hockey clubs in the alpine nation of 8.5 million people have warned they will struggle to survive without more match-day income.
The Swiss Football League said its top-tier division will start one week later on Sept. 18. Each team will now have one home game before Oct. 1 instead of some having two with fewer fans.
The hockey league said its two divisions will now start on Oct. 1 instead of mid-September.
Both leagues are working on safety protocols to mandate wearing a mask at stadiums, barring away fans, and registering spectators’ contacts to trace them in case of infections.
The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Switzerland has steadily increased in August to around 270 per day. It was below 20 in June.
