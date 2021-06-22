The round of 16 is where things get tricky for Switzerland. The team lost at that stage at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups and at Euro 2016. Going out at the same stage again would put them in the similar category as Mexico, which has gone out in the last 16 at seven consecutive World Cups. Talk of the supposed curse of the “quinto partido” — the elusive fifth game — arises every four years.