Petkovic’s work with the Swiss peaked last month by stunning world champion France in the round of 16 at Euro 2020. Trailing 3-1 in the closing minutes, Switzerland leveled then won a penalty shootout.
The Swiss then lost another penalty shootout to Spain after a 1-1 draw.
Bordeaux said Petkovic signed a three-year contract with the team that finished mid-table in Ligue 1 last season then was threatened with demotion for financial issues.
“Recruiting such a coach with such an aura and such a resume is also proof of our ambition for this season,” Bordeaux’s new president Gerard Lopez said in a statement.
The club’s previous ownership group, United States-based King Street, withdrew after 18 months in charge.
Bordeaux last won the French league title in 2009.
Petkovic, who is originally from Bosnia-Herzegovina, previously coached Rome’s Lazio and Young Boys in Switzerland.
Switzerland next plays European champion Italy at home on Sept. 5 in their qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup. Only the group winner advances directly to the tournament in Qatar. The runner-up goes to a playoff round in March.
