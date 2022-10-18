Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer sustains ankle injury

DARMSTADT, Germany — Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer sustained an ankle injury playing for Borussia Mönchengladbach on Tuesday, just over a month before the World Cup begins in Qatar.

The 33-year-old Sommer landed awkwardly while catching a harmless ball early in Gladbach’s 2-1 loss at Darmstadt in the German Cup. He tried playing on for a few minutes before signaling he couldn’t continue.