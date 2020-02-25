The Swiss soccer federation said Petkovic’s deal through December 2022 has termination clauses if the team fails to advance to the next World Cup. European qualifying groups end in November 2021 and the playoffs will be played in March 2022.
The Bosnia-born Petkovic led Switzerland to a No. 4 ranking during qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.
In Russia, the Swiss lost to Sweden in the last 16. That followed another last 16 loss at Euro 2016, against Poland.
Switzerland beat top-ranked Belgium 5-2 in advancing to the inaugural final four mini-tournament of the UEFA Nations League last year.
