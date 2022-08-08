Szczęsny latest injury for Juventus ahead of start of season

Juventus said on Monday that tests revealed Szczęsny had a “low-grade lesion of the adductor longus muscle of the left thigh” and will be out for “around 20 days.”

TURIN, Italy — With less than a week until the start of the season, Juventus’ injury problems continue to grow as goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny became the latest player ruled out of the opening match.

The 32-year-old Szczęsny complained of discomfort at the end of the first half of Sunday’s 4-0 loss to Atlético Madrid. He was among a number of players substituted at halftime of that friendly match.