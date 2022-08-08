Szczęsny latest injury for Juventus ahead of start of season

TURIN, Italy — With less than a week until the start of the season, Juventus’ injury problems continue to grow as goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny became the latest player ruled out of the opening match.
The 32-year-old Szczęsny complained of discomfort at the end of the first half of Sunday’s 4-0 loss to Atlético Madrid. He was among a number of players substituted at halftime of that friendly match.
Juventus was already without injured players Paul Pogba, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa and Kaio Jorge for Sunday’s Serie A match against Sassuolo as well as Moise Kean and Adrien Rabiot, who are suspended.
