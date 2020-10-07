Tajouri-Shradi scored on a penalty kick in the 55th minute. Eight minutes later, Tajouri-Shradi again beat goalkeeper Bill Hamid with a left-footed shot from close range.
Valentin Castellanos also scored on a penalty kick in the 4th minute for NYCFC. Keaton Parks capped the scoring with his second goal of the season in the 88th.
Ola Kamara scored on a penalty kick for D.C. United in the 12th minute.
Hamid finished with seven saves.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.