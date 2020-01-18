Najmul Hossain Shanto, who last week scored an unbeaten 115 for Khulna Tigers against Dhaka Platoon in the BPL, all-rounder Mahedi Hasan and fast bowler Rubel Hossain have also been recalled for the T20 series which will be played in Lahore on Jan. 24, 25 and 27.

Mahedi played his only T20 international in Feb. 2018 against Sri Lanka.

After the series, Bangladesh returns to Pakistan next month for the first test of a two-match series before going back in April to play the other test and an ODI.

Squad:

Mahmudullah (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

