Taylor scores pivotal goal, Inter Miami defeats Timbers 2-1

Bill Tuiloma scored the only goal for the Timbers (3-6-6).

Miami also got one goal from Leonardo Campana.

Taylor’s game-winning goal came in the 59th minute to put Miami (5-6-3) up 2-0.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Robert Thomas Taylor’s goal helped lead Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

The Timbers outshot Miami 13-12. Both teams had six shots on goal.

Drake Callender saved five of the six shots he faced for Miami. Aljaz Ivacic saved four of the six shots he faced for the Timbers.