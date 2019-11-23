That sum would have been pocket money for Anzhi back in 2011, when billionaire then-owner Suleiman Kerimov signed forward Samuel Eto’o on what was one of the world’s biggest-ever contracts.

Kerimov slashed the club’s funding in 2013 and Anzhi went into decline. The club was relegated from the Russian Premier League and dropped to the third tier due to financial problems. This season it risks relegation to the amateur leagues.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD