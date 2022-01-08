“A team that does not have a minimum of 11 players available will be considered to have lost the match 0-2,” organizers said in an update of their COVID-19 regulations that was released on Saturday.
They say, however, the organizing committee is within its right to “take the appropriate decision” in “exceptional cases.”
Many squads have been affected by coronavirus cases in the buildup to the tournament in Cameroon that starts on Sunday.
