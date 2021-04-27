The congested schedule following the shutdown of the sport at the start of the pandemic last season is believed to be the reason to provide teams with more options.
The workload on players has been a concern for coaches ahead of the Euro 2020 tournament, which was due to be played last year before being postponed.
The 24-team tournament is scheduled to start on June 11 and end on July 11.
UEFA had already decided to let teams use five substitutes in regulation time instead of three. The five-subs rule is being used by most competitions amid the pandemic to protect players from injury.
