The Red Bulls (7-8-2) had lost four of their last five matches. Atlanta (5-9-3) had its two-match win streak snapped.
Atlanta nearly forced an own goal late when a shot by Jake Mulraney deflected off of the Red Bulls’ Daniel Royer, and hit the crossbar.
INTER MIAMI 1, DYNAMO 0
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Lewis Morgan scored on a penalty kick in the 57th minute, leading Miami past Houston.
Morgan’s shot was set up when Houston’s Aljaz Struna committed a foul in the penalty area. The goal was Morgan’s fifth of the season.
Miami (5-10-2) won its second straight and moved within a point of Nashville for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Houston (4-6-7) and Colorado have 19 points and are tied for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
