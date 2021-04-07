Iraq’s Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya won a penalty shootout 3-2 against Al-Wehda of Saudi Arabia after a 1-1 draw.
The playoffs from the eastern side of the draw featuring teams from Australia, Myanmar and the Philippines have been pushed back until June due to travel restrictions put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The western half of the group stage starts next Wednesday while the eastern zone is scheduled to get underway in June or July.
