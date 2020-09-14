The club says 3,000 Bayern fans with tickets for the game can be tested on Sept. 21 and 22 at a parking lot next to the stadium.
Bayern won the Champions League and will play Europa League winner Sevilla in the Super Cup on Sept. 24.
UEFA is using the game as a test event for allowing fans back into stadiums for its club and national team competitions.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.