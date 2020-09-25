All stadium locker rooms smaller than a certain size will be closed and health officials will start inspections of all soccer stadiums and team installations to ensure health protocols are followed.
Any player who tests positive for COVID-19 is immediately placed in isolation under the existing protocols. Players who test negative within 24 hours of a confirmed case will be allowed to return to practice and take part in scheduled matches.
Cypriot clubs Nea Salamina and Ethnikos Achnas recently saw a spike in coronavirus infections.
