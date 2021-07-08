England’s Harry Kane, bottom, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Laurence Griffiths/Pool Photo via AP)By Associated PressJuly 8, 2021|Updated today at 7:16 a.m. EDTShareComment0The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:___Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightUEFA has charged the English Football Association with three offenses from its European Championship semifinal win over Denmark.The disciplinary cases were opened over the use of a laser pointer by fans, fireworks being set off and for disturbing the Danish national anthem.England won the Euro 2020 match 2-1 in extra time at Wembley Stadium.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsComment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.