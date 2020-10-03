League CEO Darren Childs said more than 900 tests were conducted Thursday. Contact tracing began Friday when teams learned of the results. He did not indicate how many teams had positive cases.
The results are being analyzed with the help of national and local health authorities.
Childs said these consultations will help determine if they can hold the Sharks vs. Warriors match “and any others that have been affected by positive results.”
Childs said this “methodical process ... cannot be rushed.”
