Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is also responsible for sports. He was asked about the attendance for the match and about the prospect of more fans attending the semifinals and final a Wembley.
He says “I think this UEFA position is absolutely irresponsible.”
Seehofer adds that he thinks money is driving the decision “and commerce must not outshine the protection of the population against infection.”
He also appealed to UEFA “not to push this off on local health authorities” and says the governing body of European soccer should say “we don’t want it this way and we’re reducing the numbers of spectators.”
