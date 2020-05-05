Hertha suspended Kalou on Monday after he live-streamed a video of himself greeting teammates with physical contact and bursting in on a teammate’s coronavirus test.
Germany’s top two soccer divisions are planning to return this month with a program of regular testing for players. The clubs have also asked players to train in small groups until now and to observe social distancing.
There were 10 positive tests from coronavirus samples taken last week from the 36 clubs in the top two divisions.
