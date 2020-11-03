Torunarigha is the third Bundesliga player to have tested positive in two days. Bayern Munich said defender Niklas Süle would miss its Champions League game against Salzburg following a positive test. Schalke said an unnamed player had also tested positive ahead of its German Cup game against Schweinfurt on Tuesday.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.