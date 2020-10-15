Hertha says Guendouzi was tested on Tuesday and again on Wednesday. Both samples were positive.
Guendouzi signed from Arsenal this month. He will sit out a 10-day quarantine period that will prevent him from making his debut for Hertha against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
