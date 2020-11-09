An official attendance of 18,531 watched Ferencvaros host Juventus last week in a Champions League game at the national stadium.
Budapest is among 12 host cities scattered across the continent for Euro 2020. Hungary will have two home games in Group F if it qualifies for next year’s postponed tournament.
The Hungarian soccer federation says the new restrictions “have a significant impact” on soccer and it will pay refunds for tickets bought.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.