Three other people related to the club had already tested positive earlier in the week.
Kashiwa and FC Tokyo were to have played Saturday. An alternate date has not been set.
Japan has largely controlled the coronavirus and has reported about 1,800 deaths from COVID-19 in a country of 126 million.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.