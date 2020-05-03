The league is working with the government to find a safe way of players resuming group training and playing games by June at the earliest.

Parish says “I want to complete the competition for reasons of sporting integrity. I want to crown Liverpool champions and give every other club a fair crack at the best league position they can achieve.”

Palace is 11th in the 20-team standings with nine games remaining.

Parish says “I certainly don’t want to have difficult conversations about curtailing, voiding and points per game. The ramifications of each are complex and could involve legal challenges that run on for months, if not years.”

Players from Spanish league clubs will be allowed to resume training on Monday as Spain eases some of the lockdown measures that had been in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government is allowing players to train individually at the clubs’ facilities while observing a series of safety measures pre-established by the league and local authorities.

The league prepared a detailed four-phase training protocol that has already been distributed to clubs. Smaller group sessions and full squad sessions are likely to be allowed in the coming weeks.

All players were expected to be tested for COVID-19 before resuming their training sessions.

The Spanish league is expected to resume sometime in June.

Serie A soccer clubs are in limbo with several regions of Italy allowing players to begin practicing on an individual basis at training centers on Monday while the government has set a May 18 return to the practice field for teams.

Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora is seeking clarification from the government’s techno-scientific coronavirus commission.

Emilia-Romagna, Campania, Lazio and Sardinia have each given the go-ahead for teams in their regions to begin individual training. Those regions contain eight Serie A clubs: Bologna, Sassuolo, Spal, Parma, Napoli, Lazio, Roma and Cagliari.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9, when the government ordered a nationwide lockdown.

The government announced a week ago that individual athletes can resume training on Monday May 4, while teams can restart May 18.

