The Italian soccer federation says “two players and member of staff of the under-21 side tested positive for COVID-19 after a swab test undertaken upon arrival at the airport.”
It was unclear when UEFA could reschedule the game.
Italy is second and Iceland third in the group after six matches. Ireland leads the group.
The final tournament is scheduled for next year in Hungary and Slovenia. It is split between a group stage in March and knockout rounds starting in May.
