UEFA allows stadiums to be filled at 30% capacity for Champions League and Europa League games if local authorities allow amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Local authorities in Bern reacted to the rising number of COVID-19 cases by re-imposing the limit of 1,000 people at major events.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.