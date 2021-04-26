“One hundred percent we made a difference,” said Alex Burke, 25, a Chelsea fan who helps run “We Are The Shed,” a social media group for Blues fans that called on supporters to gather outside Stamford Bridge last Tuesday.

“Chelsea fans can get a bad rap for being ‘plastic fans’ or ‘glory hunters,’ but the protests showed we have strong, core support in touch with our roots. People might think it’s ironic seeing Chelsea fans do it, because we have links with big money,” he said, referring to owner Roman Abramovich’s petrodollars.

“And you might think that puts us in closer touch with Super League mind-set. But it doesn’t. The Super League just overstepped the line — massively.”

Soccer fans in Britain are continuing to vent their anger toward the Premier League’s so-called Big Six — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur — that were part of the Super League. Thousands massed at the grounds of all six clubs in the days following the Super League announcement, most calling for the ouster of the billionaire owners of each club.

But when sports historians pen the remarkable events of the past week and the role that fans played, the images from Stamford Bridge last Tuesday will linger.

The backlash had been building over the previous 48 hours — world leaders, governing bodies and coaches voiced opposition — but within a few hours of the Chelsea fans pouring into west London, all six of the English teams announced they were withdrawing from the Super League.

Simon Kuper, a British author of several books on soccer, said the “small demonstration in west London dramaticized European-wide or possibly global fan anger.”

“It was an uprising against a for-profit league that almost all Europeans agree should not be profit-making,” he said.

“It was too American in its outlook,” said Phillip James, 25, a lifelong Chelsea fan who works at a grocery store in south London. He had never attended a protest, but when the call went out on social media, he didn’t hesitate.

He joined the throngs who held aloft signs that read, among other things, “Super greed,” “Football belongs to us, not you” and “1905-2021, thanks for the memories,” referring to the year the club was founded.

Twitter’s favorite sign? “We want our cold nights in Stoke,” a reference to a city about three hours north of London and home to a soccer club (Stoke City F.C.) currently in England’s second-tier Championship.

At one point, former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech pleaded with the demonstrators to move so players from Chelsea and Brighton could enter Stamford Bridge for that night’s match.

James took a video of the moment on his iPhone and uploaded it to Twitter, where it quickly went viral, racking up more than 2 million views. Within an hour, Sky Sports tweeted that Chelsea was preparing to withdraw from the Super League.

Chelsea fans were ecstatic. They set off blue flares. They chanted, “We saved football!”

“If we didn’t turn up the way we did, I believe it wouldn’t have ended that night,” James said. He opposed the Super League, he said, because it was a “closed shop,” with no ability for outside teams to climb the pyramid and earn the right to play in Europe’s top tournament — like underdog Leicester City’s fairy-tale finish in 2016.

He was also concerned that there would be less money for the game in England and less money trickling to the grass roots, even affecting the local league he plays in on Sundays.

To be sure, over the past 30 years soccer in England and Europe has grown far more commercial. Big English clubs are massive, global brands, and many are owned by foreign billionaires. Since buying Chelsea in 2003, Abramovich has reportedly injected more than $1.5 billion into the team, buying the brightest stars — there are no salary caps in European soccer — and sometimes winning shiny trophies.

But clubs are also rooted in local communities and traditions, including the fact that teams can rise and fall between leagues. Thus, the shout-out to Stoke, which spent 10 years in the Premier League before getting relegated in 2018.

The fact that the Super League was an idea akin to American sports leagues — with permanent members, closed to other clubs and without promotion or relegation — made it ripe for fans’ ire.

Kuper, the author, believes the American owners of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are more concerned about maximizing profit than other owners. “They are real sports businessmen who see it as a business. They thought, ‘Fans won’t be happy, but they are stupid and sentimental and will get over it.’ ”

But the owners of Chelsea and Manchester City, he said, are different.

“They are more motivated by vanity and boredom and buying popularity in Europe,” he said.

But they still signed up, however briefly, and fans are still resentful. What will be the punishment going forward? What comes after the revolution?

The Chelsea Supporters Trust has called for board-level resignations, including that of Bruce Buck, the American chairman. Supporters groups say they are hoping to meet with their counterparts in the Premier League, setting aside rivalries to talk about how fans can take on a bigger role. Some commentators have suggested the Big Six should be fined or deducted points.

One thing is certain: The fans’ voices were heard.

“There’s no way fan involvement didn’t have a huge impact,” said Dan Silver, 47, a third-generation Chelsea fan. “Fans without any resources can put up a fight. Whether we get credit for it, I don’t know and don’t care. It does show fan power works.

“The beauty of the English game is it’s open to competition, a chance for a perceived smaller team to climb the football pyramid and get into Europe. Who wants to watch Chelsea play Real Madrid every other Tuesday?”

Did Chelsea’s involvement in the Super League dampen his enthusiasm for the club that his father, and his grandfather before him, also supported?